Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Organizes Mobile Book Bus Fair

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 02:34 PM

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organizes mobile book bus fair

Library of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) with collaboration of Oxford University Press has arranged Mobile Book Bus Fair

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :library of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) with collaboration of Oxford University Press has arranged mobile Book Bus Fair.

The purpose of the Book Fair to provide an opportunity to students and Faculty members for purchasing books of their interest under one roof and to promote reading habits among students.

Speaking on the occasion Vice Chancellor, FJWU Dr. Samia Hamid said Mobile Bus Fair is very important and highly remarkable intellectual activity specifically for the promotion of book reading habits.

"We are obliged to the Oxford University Press who participated and provide exposure to our students and faculty members who may not have enough inspiration to go to bookshops, she added.

She urged to promote culture of book reading and all educational institutes should arrange this kind of fairs frequently.

In the fair vendor provided books related to Social Sciences, Sciences, Engineering, urdu and Islamic Literature at discounted rates, she said.

A large number of faculty and students visited and purchased discounted books in their subject areas from the Bookmobile and greatly appreciated FJWU Librarians for their support.

Students said through reading, one could expose new things.

Special discount on books was a great attraction for students and staff, students commented.

