Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) students display work at Art exhibition 2019

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The students of the Department of Fine Arts, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) has exhibited their creative and innovative art work in the art exhibition 2019.

The display of exhibition was a magnificent show of creativity, innovation and professional approach of the Fine Arts students.

Vice Chancellor (VC) FJWU, Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir inaugurated the exhibition and appreciated efforts of the students. She said that the work of students was displayed using different mediums and in different areas of Fine Arts. The work was good and its presentation was exceptional.

She said such exhibitions fostered human creativity. She also showed interest in most of displayed paintings and other art works. She appreciated efforts of the students saying their efforts are remarkable and outlook is very unique and diverse.

The university aims at providing its students market oriented skills through practical work besides the theoretical part of any course, she added.

The Director Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Islamabad Syed Jamal Shah was the guest of honor who encouraged the students for their fantastic work and appreciated efforts of students.He wished them good luck for their bright future.

In the exhibition 52 students of Master and Bachelor Programmes took part to prove their flair and diverse artistic approach. Art pieces in different disciplines including Textile Designing, Print Making, Oil Painting, Graphic Designing, Miniature Painting and Photography were displayed.

The art work displayed in the exhibition was very distinctive and full of expressions as the young artistic souls tried to translate their emotions and ideas through their fabulous work.

HOD's, Dean's, Faculty members and a large number of students also attended the inauguration ceremony.

At the end the VC Prof. Dr Samina Amin Qadir presented souvenir to the guest of honor Syed Jamal Shah.