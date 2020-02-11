UrduPoint.com
Fatima Jinnah Women University Holds Workshop On Philosophy And Techniques For Research

Fatima Jinnah Women University holds workshop on Philosophy and Techniques for Research

Department of Economics, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU organized a workshop on "The Philosophy and Techniques for Quantitative Research".

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ):Department of Economics, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU organized a workshop on "The Philosophy and Techniques for Quantitative Research".

This was the third workshop in the series organized every year by the Department of Economics, under the supervision of Vice Chancellor, FJWU to promote research.

Dr Bushra Yasmin, Coordinator of the workshop, introduced participants about the objective and content of the workshop The Vice Chancellor, FJWU, Dr Saima Hamid appreciated the efforts of the Department of Economics in arranging such training workshops for students and faculty members from various disciplines.

Prof Dr Ashfaq Hassan Khan, Principal and Dean, School of Social Sciences and Humanities, NUST Islamabad and Director General of NUST Institute of Policy Studies in his keynote address on 'Challenges faced by Pakistan's Economy: A Quantitative Perspective' highlighted the importance of quantitative research techniques with specific relevance for policy making in developing countries like Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion as the guest speaker, Saqib Sherani, Head of Macro Economic Insights (Pvt) Ltd/ Former Economic Advisor of Ministry of Finance and Ex- Member Economic Advisory Council talked about 'Pakistan's Data Regime: Overview, Gaps and Way Forward.'In his presentation, he highlighted the existing gaps in data regime in Pakistan that obstruct the way towards effective policy making.

He also suggested a number of measures that can help effectively to use the data/evidence for macroeconomic modeling and policy making.

