Fauji Foundation Is Committed To Well-being Of Ex-servicemen And Their Families: Tariq Nadeem

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 07:07 PM

Fauji Foundation is committed to well-being of ex-servicemen and their families: Tariq Nadeem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Managing Director Fauji Foundation Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Tariq Nadeem Gilani has said that the Foundation was committed to provide best facilities, particularly in health and education to the ex-servicemen and their families. The Foundation was gradually expanding its scope of services to include maximum beneficiaries in its welfare net, he added.

The Managing Director made these remarks while addressing the annual award distribution ceremony, said a press release receive here Saturday.

The Foundation had been providing best healthcare, educational, technical and vocational training and services to the ex-servicemen and their families since1954, he said and added that more than 80 percent of its income were being spent to serve about 9.4 million beneficiaries which is 5 percent of country's population.

Tariq Nadeem said the Foundation was setting up more health and educational facilities in far-flung districts of the country to fulfill its commitment of delivering best possible facilities to their beneficiaries.

He said twenty new health clinics had been established by Fauji Foundation to provide the best health facilities to people at their doorstep, adding that the establishment of Cath labs in Peshawar and Rawalpindi Hospitals were underway.

A dialysis center in Lahore, would be operational by the end of this month, he informed the audience of ceremony. Beside Fauji Foundation Hospital in Karachi, he said a hospital in Tando Allahyar had been set up to provide health services to the people of far flung areas of Sindh.

A total of 187 staff and students have been awarded by the foundation on their excellent performance in their respective fields.

Later, he distributed annual awards among best teachers, students, and employees of the Foundation during the ceremony which was attended by a large number of officials, beneficiaries and their families.

