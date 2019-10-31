FBISE announces result of SSC Supplementary Exams

The result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Supplementary Examination, 2019 of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) which was held in the months of September-October has been announced on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The result of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Supplementary Examination, 2019 of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary education FBISE ) which was held in the months of September-October has been announced on Thursday.

According to the result details, a total of 10200 candidates had appeared in the SSC supplementary examination, out of which 4939 students have passed in all papers. The overall passing percentage remained 48.42 percent, said a press release issued here.

However, only eight Unfair Means (UFM) cases were reported during the examination on which a judicious procedure was adopted to decide the cases and therein every effort was made to ensure personal hearing was allowed to all the concerned. These cases have been decided and notification on the decisions taken in the cases was placed at the end of the gazette.

All result cards of candidates were being sent on the addresses given by them in their admission forms.

The result cards of the overseas candidates were being sent to the heads of the institutions from where they appeared.

Result status has already been conveyed through SMS to all the candidates, who have provided their cell phone in their admission forms.

Further, the result was available on federal board website www.fbise.edu.pk and also available on SMS unified code 5050.

The candidates may send SMS in the following format FB [roll number] to obtain the result on their mobile phones.

If any candidate does not receive his/her result card, they can apply for issuance of result card free of cost to the Controller Examinations (Secrecy), within 30 days after declaration of result.

Applications for rechecking of answer script would be received within 20 days of declaration of result.