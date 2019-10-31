UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBISE Announces Result Of SSC Supplementary Exams

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 07:32 PM

FBISE announces result of SSC Supplementary Exams

The result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Supplementary Examination, 2019 of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) which was held in the months of September-October has been announced on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The result of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Supplementary Examination, 2019 of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) which was held in the months of September-October has been announced on Thursday.

According to the result details, a total of 10200 candidates had appeared in the SSC supplementary examination, out of which 4939 students have passed in all papers. The overall passing percentage remained 48.42 percent, said a press release issued here.

However, only eight Unfair Means (UFM) cases were reported during the examination on which a judicious procedure was adopted to decide the cases and therein every effort was made to ensure personal hearing was allowed to all the concerned. These cases have been decided and notification on the decisions taken in the cases was placed at the end of the gazette.

All result cards of candidates were being sent on the addresses given by them in their admission forms.

The result cards of the overseas candidates were being sent to the heads of the institutions from where they appeared.

Result status has already been conveyed through SMS to all the candidates, who have provided their cell phone in their admission forms.

Further, the result was available on federal board website www.fbise.edu.pk and also available on SMS unified code 5050.

The candidates may send SMS in the following format FB [roll number] to obtain the result on their mobile phones.

If any candidate does not receive his/her result card, they can apply for issuance of result card free of cost to the Controller Examinations (Secrecy), within 30 days after declaration of result.

Applications for rechecking of answer script would be received within 20 days of declaration of result.

Related Topics

Hearing Mobile May FBISE SMS 2019 All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Naseem, Sarfaraz shine on final day as Sindh secur ..

4 minutes ago

Abdul Fasih, Saim score centuries in National U19 ..

14 minutes ago

OIC Emphasizes the Importance of Science, Technolo ..

14 minutes ago

Japan&#039;s tourism organisation signs MoC with E ..

18 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Health, Belgian life scien ..

18 minutes ago

OIC condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack on Soldiers i ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.