FBISE announces scholarships for Madrassa students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on the directions of Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood, has announced scholarships programme for Madrassa students.

According to Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Friday, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has directed the Federal Board to award as many as 20 scholarships to those male and female Madrassa students who get higher marks in the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examinations.

On the directions of Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Board would provide an amount of Rs 25000 as a scholarships to the students who showed outstanding performance in SSC exams. While the students who performed outstanding in the intermediate exam and wanted to take admission in medical field, would be provided amount in cash as a scholarship for next five years.

However, the students who wished to get admission in engineering program, would be awarded scholarships for next four years.

Commenting on the scholarships programme, Shafqat Mahmood said that the provision of education was among top priorities of the incumbent government. He further said as the Madaris has the laudable key role in promotion of education in the country, therefore, Education Ministry and the Federal government would continue their support to the Madaris as much as possible.

It is worth mentioning here that Shafqat Mahmood had announced these scholarships on the occasion of Degrees Awarding Ceremony for Religious Seminaries held on February 10 this year.