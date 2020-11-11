UrduPoint.com
FBISE Announces SSC-II Results Of Special Exams 2020

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 04:55 PM

FBISE announces SSC-II results of Special Exams 2020

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Wednesday announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-II Special Annual Examination 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) on Wednesday announced the results of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part-II Special Annual Examination 2020.

The exams of Special Annual Examination 2020 were held in the months of September-October 2020.

According the result details, a total of 2779 students appeared in the exams out of which 377 were passed with the ratio of 13.57 percent.

The results have been uploaded on the FBISE website and have also been conveyed to students through SMS service.

It is worth mentioning here the Special Annual Examination 2020 had been conducted under the government's special policy formulated keeping in view the COVID-19 situation across the country.

