FBISE announces SSC Part 1 result - 9th class result

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education has announced SSC Part-1 result.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 3rd July, 2019) The Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) has announced the result of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part-I Annual Examination, 2019.

The result of SSC Part-2 was announced yesterday.

Thousands of students appear for matriculation and 9th class exams through FBISE every year.

FBISE covers the students of Islamabad, Cantonments and Garrisons across Pakistan, Gilgit Baltistan, Federally Administered Tribal Areas and Pakistan International Schools outside Pakistan.

The result of any student of 9th class can be checked online. Simply enter the roll number and get the result online.

Click here to check SSC Part-I result.