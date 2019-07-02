FBISE announces SSC Part-II result

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The result of SSC Part-1 will be announced on July 3 at 10:00am.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 2nd July, 2019) The Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) has announced the result of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part-II Annual Examination, 2019.

The result was announced July 2 (Tuesday) at 10:45 am.

Thousands of students appear for matriculation exams through FBISE every year.

The result of any student of 10th class can be checked online.

Simply enter the roll number and get the result online.

Click here to check SSC Part-II result