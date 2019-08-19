FBISE Federal announces Intermediate, HSSC Part 2 Result

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22 Jul, 2019 ) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Federal has announced the results of annual Intermediate Part 2 examination 2019. Federal Board has announced the result for class HSSC Part 2, 12th class.

Thousands of students appear for HSSC Part 2 exams through BISEFederal every year. The result of any student of HSSC Part 2 can be checked online. Simply enter the roll number and get the result online. click here to check HSSC Part 2 result.