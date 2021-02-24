FBISE holds 8th e-Kuchehri to resolve students issues

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Wednesday organized 8th e-Kuchehri to resolve students and parents issues regarding education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Wednesday organized 8th e-Kuchehri to resolve students and parents issues regarding education.

During the Kuchehri, the students, parents, schools and colleges were also given guidelines about their issues, a press release said.

The problems of students and parents were heard and the answers of the questions were also given.

Federal Education Board also guided the students about the upcoming annual examinations.