UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBISE Holds 8th E-Kuchehri To Resolve Students Issues

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 10:06 PM

FBISE holds 8th e-Kuchehri to resolve students issues

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Wednesday organized 8th e-Kuchehri to resolve students and parents issues regarding education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Wednesday organized 8th e-Kuchehri to resolve students and parents issues regarding education.

During the Kuchehri, the students, parents, schools and colleges were also given guidelines about their issues, a press release said.

The problems of students and parents were heard and the answers of the questions were also given.

Federal Education Board also guided the students about the upcoming annual examinations.

Related Topics

Education FBISE

Recent Stories

Top French Diplomat Voices Concern Over Rights Vio ..

2 minutes ago

Data Shows 3rd US Coronavirus Vaccine Effective as ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner asks officers concerned to ensure ear ..

2 minutes ago

SFA conducts raids at different bakeries, restaura ..

4 minutes ago

England forwards chief Proudfoot says 'collisions' ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai South Properties launches The Pulse Villas

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.