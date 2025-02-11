Open Menu

FBISE, PSN To Organise Teacher Training Workshop On SLO-Based Exams

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 11:49 PM

FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop on SLO-Based exams

A training workshop for teachers and management on SLO-Based Examinations will be held on February 12, 2024, at 9:30 AM in the Federal Board Auditorium

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A training workshop for teachers and management on SLO-Based Examinations will be held on February 12, 2024, at 9:30 AM in the Federal board Auditorium.

This workshop is being organized through a collaboration between the Private Schools Network (PSN) and the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Islamabad, said a press release on Tuesday.

According to PSN founder and central president Dr. Muhammad Afzal Babar, around 200 teachers from PSN-affiliated institutions will receive training for the 2025 Secondary Examinations.

He highlighted that Federal Board Chairman Professor Dr. Ikram Ali Malik has provided special arrangements for this workshop to help students from low-income private schools perform better in exams.

Dr. Babar also mentioned that in the past, their affiliated body, Islamabad Board of Education, conducted pre-board examinations in collaboration with the Federal Board, which significantly eased exam-related challenges for thousands of students.

He expressed confidence that this year’s workshop will similarly help teachers adapt to the new system, ultimately benefiting their students.

Recent Stories

FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop o ..

FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop on SLO-Based exams

1 minute ago
 Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor

Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor

2 minutes ago
 Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in ..

Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in Attock

2 minutes ago
 Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, ..

Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, Cleared areas to be beautified

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make D ..

Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make Dubai global AI hub

20 minutes ago
 Respect for national institutions vital to strengt ..

Respect for national institutions vital to strengthen democracy: Rana

2 minutes ago
BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from Germa ..

BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from German Chamber Abroad

4 minutes ago
 Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses wi ..

Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses with industry needs

4 minutes ago
 AJK Prime Minister urges critics to reflect on Pal ..

AJK Prime Minister urges critics to reflect on Palestine's plight

4 minutes ago
 DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal

DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal

4 minutes ago
 U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 ..

U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 days pause for funding review: ..

4 minutes ago
 Alia Bhatt undergoes intense training for upcoming ..

Alia Bhatt undergoes intense training for upcoming film Alpha

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Education