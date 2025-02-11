FBISE, PSN To Organise Teacher Training Workshop On SLO-Based Exams
Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 11:49 PM
A training workshop for teachers and management on SLO-Based Examinations will be held on February 12, 2024, at 9:30 AM in the Federal Board Auditorium
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A training workshop for teachers and management on SLO-Based Examinations will be held on February 12, 2024, at 9:30 AM in the Federal board Auditorium.
This workshop is being organized through a collaboration between the Private Schools Network (PSN) and the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Islamabad, said a press release on Tuesday.
According to PSN founder and central president Dr. Muhammad Afzal Babar, around 200 teachers from PSN-affiliated institutions will receive training for the 2025 Secondary Examinations.
He highlighted that Federal Board Chairman Professor Dr. Ikram Ali Malik has provided special arrangements for this workshop to help students from low-income private schools perform better in exams.
Dr. Babar also mentioned that in the past, their affiliated body, Islamabad Board of Education, conducted pre-board examinations in collaboration with the Federal Board, which significantly eased exam-related challenges for thousands of students.
He expressed confidence that this year’s workshop will similarly help teachers adapt to the new system, ultimately benefiting their students.
