UrduPoint.com

FBISE Successfully Leads Toward Transforming Examination System

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

FBISE successfully leads toward transforming examination system

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) successfully completed all the assigned activities of PC-I titled "Modernization and Standardization of Examination System of FBISE" amounting to Rs. 49,996,000

According to an official source, the PC-I of the project for the financial years 2015-16 and 2016-17 was approved by Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) on December 02, 2014.

However, component of training and capacity building was extended further within already allocated budget for this project up to June 30, 2018 to utilize the savings.

The project resulted in implementation of the tasks including establishment of Quality Enhancement Cell for capacity building of various stakeholders to adapt for competency based examinations, Monitoring, control and academic audit of affiliated institutions using GIS mapping, IT based students' feedback mechanism for continuous corrective measures and complete automation of FBISE system using integrated approach for prompt and direct interaction with different stakeholders to render various services in effective and transparent manners for safe, secure and reliable pre and post examination processes.

The project also included Review of functions, processes, rules of sister examination boards within country, interactive discussions through seminars and workshops for consistency in standardization of 13 tests, conditions for administering, scoring procedures and interpretations, etc.

