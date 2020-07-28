FBISE to announce HSSC result on Thursday

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will announce Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) annual results 2020 on Thursday

The HSSC results will be uploaded on the FBISE website while the same would be conveyed through SMS to all the candidates, who had provided their cell phone number in their admission forms, said a press release issued by FBISE.

Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram grace the results announcement ceremony as chief guest.

The ceremony will be held in the Federal Board Auditorium at 02:15 pm under mandatory safety measure in wake of COVID-19.

The private candidate had been asked to contact federal board within 30 days of the results announcement if any student did not receive his/her result till 13-08-2020. They may contact to Controller Exam Secrecy to get their result card without any fee by giving an application.