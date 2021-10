FBISE to announce SSC-I results on Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) to announce SSC-I results of annual examination 2021 on Tuesday.

According to Federal Board on Friday, the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part-I results will be announced on November 02,(Tuesday) at 11 am.