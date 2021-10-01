FBISE to announce SSC-II results on Monday

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will announce the annual results of Part-II of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2021 on October 04, Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) will announce the annual results of Part-II of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) 2021 on October 04, Monday.

According to the Federal Board, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood and Secretary Federal Education will grace the ceremony as special gusts.

The results announcement ceremony will be held in the Auditorium Hall of Federal Board Islamabad.