FBISE To Conduct HSSC Special Exams From Oct 15

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 04:28 PM

FBISE to conduct HSSC Special Exams from Oct 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) has announced to conduct Special Annual Examination 2020 of the Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) from October, 15.

According to an announcement on Friday, FBISE stated that roll number slips of the candidates appearing in the said examination have been dispatched at the addresses given by the students in the admission forms.

In case, the roll number slip is not received by any candidate, he/she should download the same from the FBISE Website i.

e www.fbise.edu.pk.

The downloaded roll number slips will be acceptable at the examination centre, it added.

It was further informed that in case of any difficulty in this regard, the candidates may contact the following officers of the board.

The contact numbers are included Controller Exams (Conduct) 051-9269506, Director One Window Cell 051-9269577, Deputy Controller Exams 051-9269519, Deputy Secretary (OWC) 051-9269551, Assistant Controller Exams 051-9269542 and Superintendent (SSC Conduct)051-9269555.

