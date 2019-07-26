FBISE To Organize Farewall Party On July 27
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 08:19 PM
Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Rawalpindi would organize a farewall party for the participants of 15th summer camp on July 27
According to press release issued here, the programme will be held in the auditorium of FBISE at sector H-8/4 which the brilliant students from all boards across the country taken participation in the summer camp of the year and they would be awarded by certificates.