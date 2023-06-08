UrduPoint.com

FCCU Unveils Cutting-edge Forman Media Centre For Media Education

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 08, 2023 | 01:27 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2023) Forman Christian College – A Chartered University (FCCU) celebrated a momentous occasion with the inauguration of the Forman Media Centre on Wednesday.

The state-of-the-art facility, dedicated to fostering innovation and excellence in media education and production, was officially unveiled in a grand ceremony attended by esteemed guests from academia and the media industry.

Leading the ceremony was Dr. Jonathan Addleton, Rector of FCCU, who emphasized the university's unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive and industry-relevant media education. In his address, Dr. Addleton expressed his enthusiasm for the new facility, stating, "This cutting-edge media center will empower our students, enhance their capabilities, and prepare them to become leaders in the media industry."

Dr. Farasat Jabeen, Chairperson of the Department of Mass Communication at FCCU, delivered an introductory note, acquainting the audience with the impressive array of resources available at the Forman Media Centre. The center boasts the latest technology and state-of-the-art equipment, offering students a conducive environment to gain practical experience across various media fields, including journalism, publishing, advertising, and digital media production. Dr. Jabeen also highlighted the center's support for M. Phil scholars in their research endeavors.

Dr. Altaf Ullah Khan, Dean of Humanities at FCCU, highlighted the significance of the Forman Media Centre in shaping the future of media education.

He expressed gratitude for the invaluable collaboration with esteemed partners from GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit) in establishing this state-of-the-art facility. Dr. Khan commended the university administration for their unwavering dedication to this transformative initiative.

The ceremony further featured the presentation of shields to Mr. Sanjeev Pokhrel, Chief Technical Advisor at GIZ, and Mr. Muhammad Atif, Senior Technical Advisor, State Citizen Dialogue, Support to Local Governance Programme GIZ, in recognition of their steadfast support to FCCU. The occasion concluded with the unveiling of the inaugural plaque by Rector Jonathan Addleton, symbolizing the official opening of the Forman Media Centre.

A guided tour of the Forman Media Centre was conducted, allowing attendees to explore its specialized studios, editing suites, and production spaces. These cutting-edge facilities, accompanied by experienced faculty guidance, will provide students with ample learning opportunities and enable them to create high-quality media content adhering to industry standards.

The inauguration of the Forman Media Centre marks a significant milestone for FCCU's Mass Communication Program, reinforcing the university's commitment to providing students with a comprehensive and technologically advanced media education.

