FDE announces results of annual central exams of 5th, scholarships of 8th classes

Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Monday announced the results of annual central exam of class five and scholarships exam of class eight

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Directorate of education (FDE) Monday announced the results of annual central exam of class five and scholarships exam of class eight.

According to the details, girls clinched top three positions of 5th class while in class 8th, first position was taken by a student of Ali Trust and second and third positions were achieved by two other male students.

The first position in class five was clinched by Mishal Fatima of Islamabad Model College F/7-4 with 583 marks. The second position was taken by Fatima Ghafar from Islamabad Model College G/10-2 with 581 marks. However, the third position was achieved by Aysha Khan from Islamabad Model College F/7-4 with 579 marks.

Similarly, the first position in class 8th was taken by a student Imam Bux from Ali Trust with 682 marks. However, the second position was shared by two students Junaid Hakim and Mishal Javed with 676 marks. The third position of class eight was also shared by Mah Noor Khursheed and Wareesha Batool with 675 marks.

A total of 25,708 students participated in the 5th class exams out of which 24,528 were remained successful with the percentage of 95.35.

However, a total of 2,799 students appeared in the scholarships exams of 8th class out of which 2,648 remained successful with percentage of 94.61.

Ali Trust College remained on top with 47 scholarships, while Islamabad Model school G/6-1-3 remained on second with 14 scholarships. The KRL Grammar School achieved 13 scholarships and remained on number three.

The FDE informed that the gazette had been uploaded on the website: result.fde.gov.pk and it could be downloaded from it. In wake of coronavirus, the FDE had strictly barred students to visit schools for results, stating that the same had been placed on its website. The students had also been advised to contact their schools through phone for admission in next class and books.