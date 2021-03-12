FDE announces spring break for next two weeks to tackle pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Directorate of education (FDE) has announced to close all 423 educational institutions in Islamabad Capital Territory in pursuance of the decisions taken in the meeting of National Command and Operational Centre (NCOC) and in compliance of M/o Federal Education and Professional Training instructions.

According to a notification issued on Friday, it was informed that all Educational Institutions under the ambit of Federal Directorate of Education Islamabad shall remain closed w.e.f. 15 March 2021 to 28th March 2021 on account of spring break.

Moreover, all sendup exams/tests already announced and/or being currently conducted in different institutions will continue under strict observance of COVID-19 SoPs issued from this office, it added.

The notification further mentioned that no compromise of SoPs compliancewill be allowed whatever the case may be.