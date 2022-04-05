UrduPoint.com

FDE To Add 1000 Teachers In System Before Start Of New Academic Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2022 | 04:04 PM

Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) will add as many as 1000 teachers to the system before the start of next academic year, which will improve the system

He said that 337 teachers have been recruited with full transparency. These teachers have been appointed only in rural schools. The test of 250 new recruits will be held on April 17, said Director General FDE Dr Ikram Ali Malik on Tuesday.

We do not have a shortage of budget but there are administrative issues, he said adding that the teachers have been promoted, except for SSTs, they have a court case. They have issued instructions to the Area Education Officers to purchase furniture, science lab equipment, sports equipment for the children, for which Rs 260 million is being spent.

He said that a summary for the supplementary grant has been sent to the Ministry of Finance and it is hoped that the hiring problems will be reduced in the same year.

The principal has a big role to play in making the organization good or bad, he added.

He said that FDE was playing an important role in resolving the problems of teachers and for decades has solved the existing problems in FDE on priority basis. Teacher performance has improved, he said, adding that he assured the FDE will continue this process of facilitating teachers.

