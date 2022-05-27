Fed govt teachers demand increase in salaries in coming budget

Federal Government Teachers Association (FGTA) President Malik Amir Khan has demanded of the government to increase the salaries of teachers in proportion to inflation in the forthcoming budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Federal Government Teachers Association (FGTA) President Malik Amir Khan has demanded of the government to increase the salaries of teachers in proportion to inflation in the forthcoming budget.

In a statement on Friday, he said that scale of teachers and non-teaching staff should be revised.

He said that all development cases should be disposed of promptly.

Teachers, he said, at federal government educational institutions were also affected by inflation.

The salaries should be increased in proportion to the inflation so that the teachers could brighten the future of the nation by educating the children wholeheartedly, he added.

Malik Amir Khan said that scale revision of teachers and non-teaching staff should also be done and all ad-hoc reliefs should be integrated in the basic salary and the minimum wage should be increased by fifty percent.

While explaining the time scale policy, the government should give one time, time scale promotions to the employees approaching retirement.