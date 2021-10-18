Federal Board announces HSSC Part-I results

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Monday announced the results of annual examinations 2021 of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part-I

According to results details, some 76,521 private and regular students had appeared in the examination, out of them 75,144 students passed at the ratio of 99.

97 per cent.

The results are available on Federal Board's website at the following web link www.fbise.edu.pk and it can also be checked by sending SMS on 5050. The result cards of the students have been dispatched on their given addresses.