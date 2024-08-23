Federal Board announces Intermediate Part I&II results 2024

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Islamabad on Friday announced the results of intermediate annual examinations 2024 Part I&II in which the girls again clinched the top slots

According to the details of results released by the Federal Board, the passing percentage of Class-11 students remained at 58.75%, while in Class-12th the passing percentage was 82.58%.

Furthermore, the number of students participating in the annual examinations of the year 2024 in Grade 11 was 93257, out of which the number of successful students was 53369.

Similarly, the number of students participating in the 12th class was 90,518, out of which the number of successful students remained 72,653.

As per details of position holder students, Arooba Asim belonging to Pre-Medical Group Punjab College for Women Khayaban Sadiq Sargodha clinched the first position by getting 1065 marks.

Meanwhile, Tahreem Imran from Army Public school and College Gujranwala Cantt and Hajra Najeeb from Army Public School and College Girls Rawalpindi Cantt shared second position by securing 1054 marks.

Similarly, Aafia Wajid from Army Public School and College for Girls Humayun Road Rawalpindi Cantt and Amina Riaz from Army Public School and College Tufail Road Lahore Cantt shared the third position by securing 1053 marks.

In the pre-engineering group, Huda Ali Murtaza from HITEC School and College for Women, Taxila Cantt secured the first position with 1045 marks. While Abdullah Jawad from Siddique Public School for Boys Madina Town Lohi Bhir Islamabad got the second position by getting 1043 marks.

The third position was shared among Muhammad Haseeb Iqbal from Siddique Public School Madina Town Lohi Bhir Islamabad and Zayna Qasim from Army Public School Fort Road Rawalpindi with 1037 marks.

Further, Hooria Mubashar Dar from Concordia College DHA-II Islamabad secured the first position by securing 1036 marks in the Science General Group. Eesha Siddique from Army Public School Fort Road Rawalpindi Cantt got second position by securing 1025 marks and Aman Ajmal from Bahria College Naval Complex E8 Islamabad got 3rd position with 1023 marks.

In the commerce group, Laiba Noor Ul Salam from Harvard College of Commerce and Sciences Main Peshawar Road Rawalpindi and Ewaz Faheem Khan from Punjab College of G/6-1 Abpara Islamabad shared the first position with 971 marks.

However, Amra Mohamed Azahim belonging to Pakistan urdu School ISA Town Bahrain secured the second position with 966 marks, while Faizan Ali from International School of Pakistan Kuwait secured the third position with 961 marks.

In Humanity Group, Seerat Fatima from FG College for Women, Kashmir Road, Rawalpindi Cantt secured the first position with 1003 marks.

Similarly, Sajl Bilal from FG Post Graduate College for Women, Wah Cantt secured the second position with 1001 marks, while Ashmal Noor from Punjab College G/6-1 Abpara Islamabad secured the third position with 980 marks.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chairman Federal Education Board Syed Junaid Akhlaq briefed the Federal Minister for Education Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Secretary of Education Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani about the examination system and congratulated the children who got the positions.

Addressing the event, Federal Minister of Education Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, as chief guest, said the government is constantly trying to improve the quality of education in government schools, and in that regard, various reforms are being introduced to provide quality education to students.

He also highlighted that the government's efforts are aimed at providing equal educational opportunities to all the students of the country so that they can use their potential.

He congratulated the successful students, their parents, and teachers and appreciated the efforts of the Federal Education Board to compile the results on time. He said that such events are a breath of fresh air for Pakistan. “Our youth are talented and their success is the success of this nation”.

Dr Khad Maqbool Siddiqui said that Pakistan is at an important point in its history, adding, that this is the time when we should not stand still but move forward as it is the only way to success

He said that Pakistan is among the fortunate countries in the world where a large part of the population consists of youth, and this number is from 15 to 18 crores. Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the youth is our future and I am sure that our future is bright.

Addressing the youth, he said that these are not degrees in their hands, but certificates of knowledge, and with the help of these degrees they would brighten the future of this country.

He said that technology is changing rapidly in the world and we also have to learn the correct use of technology keeping in mind the requirements of the time, adding, that it is also the only way forward.

In the end, the Federal Minister of Education, Federal Secretary of Education Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, Chairman of Federal Board Syed Junaid Akhlaq, and Secretary of Federal Board Dr Bashir Khan distributed prizes among the children who got positions.