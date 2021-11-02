UrduPoint.com

Federal Board Announces SSC-I Annual Results 2021

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 05:03 PM

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Tuesday announced the result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC-1) Annual Examination 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) on Tuesday announced the result of Secondary school Certificate (SSC-1) Annual Examination 2021.

A total of 11, 6190 students appeared in the SSC Part annual examinations 20201, out of which 11, 3720 passed the exams.

The ratio of successful candidates was 99.76 percent.

According to the Federal Board, the result gazette was issued errors and omissions excepted, as a notice only.

The Board reserves the right of rectifying errors or omissions in the result at any time. Every care has been taken to ensure accuracy and correctness. Nevertheless, if any error omission is noticed, the Board may be informed immediately for necessary action to rectify the same.

The Board does not hold itself responsible for any omission or mistake of printing, etc while announcing this result.

The FBISE stated that Failure/Absent candidates are eligible to appear in 2nd Annual Examination 2021, if otherwise eligible. Those candidates who want to improve their SSC-I result may also re-appear in 2nd Annual Examination 2021.

The Result Cards of regular candidates were being dispatched through PDF files to the Heads of their respective institutions and those of Ex/Private candidates within country were being sent on the cell no given by them in their admission forms and those of overseas candidates were being sent to Head of Institutions from where they appeared.

Soft images of result card(s) for the students of the Gilgit-Baltistan and Skardu was at par of the students stated above.

This year Sixteen (16) Unfair Means (UFM) Cases were reported. A judicious procedure was adopted to decide the cases and personal hearing was allowed to all the concerned. All cases have been decided and the Notification on the decisions taken in the cases is placed at the end of the gazette.

All those candidates whose result has been with held for want of fee/eligibility etc are advised in their own interest to resolve these discrepancies immediately enabling this office to declare their result.

However, result of some candidates have been indicated as R.L. (Result Later on) which will be declared on completion of requirements on the part of the candidates/Board, it added.

