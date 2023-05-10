Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education(FBISE) suspends papers scheduled on May 11 to 13

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education(FBISE) Islamabad has suspended the annual secondary papers scheduled to be held from May 11 to 13, 2023 in wake of prevalence situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education(FBISE) Islamabad has suspended the annual secondary papers scheduled to be held from May 11 to 13, 2023 in wake of prevalence situation.

However, in a notification, FBISE said that the annual papers scheduled on May 15 and thereafter will be held as per already given date sheet.