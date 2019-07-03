Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announces SSC Part-I result

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:36 PM

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Wednesday announced the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-I results of the Examination held in the month of March-April 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) on Wednesday announced the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part-I results of the Examination held in the month of March-April 2019.

According to the result details, overall a total of 101768 regular and private students had participated in the SSC Part-I examination, out of which 66157 students have passed. The overall passing percentage remained 65.01 percent.

However, this year 23 Unfair Means (UFM) cases were reported on which a judicious procedure was adopted to decide the cases and personal hearing was allowed to all the concerned.

These cases have been decided and notification on the decisions taken in the cases is placed at the end of the gazette.

The results are available on the FBSIE website while the status has already been conveyed through SMS to all candidates on their cell phone number. The result cards of the students have been dispatched at given address.

