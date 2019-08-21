UrduPoint.com
Federal Board Of Intermediate And Secondary Education (FBISE) Announces HSSC Part-I Results

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 01:14 PM

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announces HSSC Part-I results

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Wednesday announced the results of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part-I examination 2019 where the overall passing percentage of the candidates appeared remained 62.41 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) on Wednesday announced the results of Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) Part-I examination 2019 where the overall passing percentage of the candidates appeared remained 62.41 percent. According to the result details, a total of 71552 regular and private candidates appeared in exam, out of which 44653 declared passed.

In the category of regular students, around 69017 candidates appeared in the exam out of which 44090 passed with the percentage of 63.

88. In the private students category around 2535 candidates appeared in the exams out of which 563 passed with the percentage of 22.21.�During the exams this year, 67 unfair means cases were reported and as per FBISE statement a judicious procedure was adopted to decide the cases and personal hearing was allowed to all the concerned. However 66 cases have been decided whereas one case was under process.

The result is available on the website of FBISE and has been also conveyed through SMS to all the candidates who provided their cell numbers.

