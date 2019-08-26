Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education to conduct SSC supplementary exams by Sep 4

The supplementary examinations of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2019 under Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) would be held from September 4

The roll number slips of all those students who would take part in the examination, had been uploaded on the website of federal board, a press release on Monday said.

The students were advised to download their roll number slips from the federal board websites www.fbise.edu.pk or contact to the concerned number of the board.