Federal Board Of Intermediate And Secondary Education To Conduct SSC Supplementary Exams By Sep 4

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 09:22 PM

The supplementary examinations of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2019 under Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) would be held from September 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The supplementary examinations of the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) 2019 under Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) would be held from September 4.

The roll number slips of all those students who would take part in the examination, had been uploaded on the website of federal board, a press release on Monday said.

The students were advised to download their roll number slips from the federal board websites www.fbise.edu.pk or contact to the concerned number of the board.

