Federal Board Of Intermediate And Secondary Education To Conduct SSC Supplementary Exams By Sep 4
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 09:22 PM
The supplementary examinations of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2019 under Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) would be held from September 4
The roll number slips of all those students who would take part in the examination, had been uploaded on the website of federal board, a press release on Monday said.
The students were advised to download their roll number slips from the federal board websites www.fbise.edu.pk or contact to the concerned number of the board.