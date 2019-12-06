Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announced result of HSSC Supplementary Exams with pass percentage of 63.09

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Friday announced the result of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Supplementary Examination 2019 with overall successful students percentage of 63.09

According to the result document, a total number of 14257 candidates appeared in the exam out of which 8995 passed in all the papers.

A total of 2849 candidates appeared in the exam in Humanities group out of which 1336 could pass the exam while the pass percentage remained 46.89. In Pre-Medical group, a total of 1766 candidates appeared in the exam among which 1366 managed to pass with the percentage of 77.35.

In the Pre-Engineering group, a total of 3022 candidates appeared in the exam out of which 2402 passed with the percentage of 79.48 while in Science General group, a total of 4765 candidates appeared in the exam among which 2858 could pass it with the percentage of 59.98.

In Commerce group, a total of 1779 candidates appeared in the exam among which 992 could pass with the percentage of 55.

76 while in Med-tech group, a total of 76 candidates appeared out of which 41 could pass the exam with percentage of 53.95.

Result has already been conveyed through SMS to all the candidates on their given cell numbers. This result is also available at the website of FBISE on the address www.fbise.edu.pk and also on SMS unified code 5050.

The candidates may send SMS on format: FB [roll number] to obtain result on their mobile phones.

If any candidate does not receive his result card, he may apply for issuance of free of cost result card to the Controller of Examination (Secrecy), within thirty days of the declaration of the result.

All those candidates placed under compartment are allowed to re-appear in the failing subject (s) in HSSC Annual Examination 2020, if otherwise eligible. Applications for re-checking of answer script shall be received within 20 days of declaration of result.

Fifteen unfair means cases were reported during this exam and a judiocious procedure was adopted to decide all these cases.