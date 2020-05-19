UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Board Of Intermediate And Secondary Education (FBISE) Chairman Holds 'e-Kachehri' To Resolve Students Promotion Issues

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:37 PM

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) chairman holds 'e-Kachehri' to resolve students promotion issues

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Tuesday convened a live session "E-Kachehri" to resolve issues raised by students, parents and other stakeholders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) Tuesday convened a live session "E-Kachehri" to resolve issues raised by students, parents and other stakeholders.

The session was organized to resolve the issues of Matric and intermediate level students raised after government's announcement to promote all students in next class without examinations.

According to the sources, it was for the first time in history that FBISE chairman met the students live on social media.

"Chairman was live on federal board's Facebook and Twitter pages, the sources informed.

The aim of this live session was reaching out to the public by holding live talks with students.

During the live session the students have commented and shared their roll number, exam year, mobile number and problems related to their promotions in matric and intermediate without examinations.

It is worth mentioning here that the students of classes 9 and 11 would be promoted to the next classes without examinations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It has been learned that four million students had to appear in examinations for classes 9, 10, 11 and 12.

This decision has been taken while keeping in view the safety and health of students.

Related Topics

Mobile Social Media Facebook Twitter FBISE All Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ronaldo back training at Juventus after two months ..

3 minutes ago

NDMA's locust plague killing operation continues

3 minutes ago

ATC adjourns hearing in judge video leak scandal c ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Says Russian Doctors Engaged in COVID-19 Fig ..

3 minutes ago

WHO Says Received Letter From Trump Threatening Pe ..

3 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Killing of Somali Official in Terror ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.