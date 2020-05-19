Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) chairman holds 'e-Kachehri' to resolve students promotion issues

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Tuesday convened a live session "E-Kachehri" to resolve issues raised by students, parents and other stakeholders

The session was organized to resolve the issues of Matric and intermediate level students raised after government's announcement to promote all students in next class without examinations.

According to the sources, it was for the first time in history that FBISE chairman met the students live on social media.

"Chairman was live on federal board's Facebook and Twitter pages, the sources informed.

The aim of this live session was reaching out to the public by holding live talks with students.

During the live session the students have commented and shared their roll number, exam year, mobile number and problems related to their promotions in matric and intermediate without examinations.

It is worth mentioning here that the students of classes 9 and 11 would be promoted to the next classes without examinations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It has been learned that four million students had to appear in examinations for classes 9, 10, 11 and 12.

This decision has been taken while keeping in view the safety and health of students.