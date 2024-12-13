Federal Board organise national conference on examination system

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 09:23 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) hosted the third National Conference of Examination Controllers and Heads of IT Departments from educational boards across Pakistan.

The event took place at the Federal Board Auditorium and was attended by key stakeholders from the education sector.

Dr. Ikram Ali Malik, Chairman of the Federal Board, warmly welcomed the participants and emphasized the critical role educational boards play in promoting quality education in the country.

He highlighted how examination systems directly influence the overall standard of education and stressed the importance of implementing a uniform examination framework nationwide.

During the conference, participants were briefed on various initiatives undertaken by the Federal Board to improve examination systems and enhance accessibility to facilities.

A detailed discussion was held on aligning examination papers with the national curriculum, the establishment of an item bank, the introduction of a new grading policy, subject selection, and on-screen marking systems.

The use of modern technology within the Federal Board was also showcased.

Dr. Malik encouraged other boards to learn from the Federal Board’s experiences and assured them of full cooperation in implementing similar advancements.

Participants lauded FBISE’s efforts and expressed their commitment to adopting similar practices within their respective institutions.

The Chairman emphasized that collaborative efforts among educational boards are crucial for elevating the country’s educational standards to meet international benchmarks.

The conference was attended by key officials, including Federal Board Secretary Bashir Khan, Controller of Examinations Aqeel Imran, Director of Sports and Registration Fatima Tahira, Director of Academics Mirza Ali, Director of Affiliation Sajid Ali Abbasi, Controller of Technical Affairs Shafaq Jabeen, and other board officers.

The event concluded with a collective resolve to enhance the quality of education across Pakistan by adopting innovative examination systems and practices.

