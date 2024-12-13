Federal Board Organise National Conference On Examination System
Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 09:23 PM
Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) hosted the third National Conference of Examination Controllers and Heads of IT Departments from educational boards across Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) hosted the third National Conference of Examination Controllers and Heads of IT Departments from educational boards across Pakistan.
The event took place at the Federal Board Auditorium and was attended by key stakeholders from the education sector.
Dr. Ikram Ali Malik, Chairman of the Federal Board, warmly welcomed the participants and emphasized the critical role educational boards play in promoting quality education in the country.
He highlighted how examination systems directly influence the overall standard of education and stressed the importance of implementing a uniform examination framework nationwide.
During the conference, participants were briefed on various initiatives undertaken by the Federal Board to improve examination systems and enhance accessibility to facilities.
A detailed discussion was held on aligning examination papers with the national curriculum, the establishment of an item bank, the introduction of a new grading policy, subject selection, and on-screen marking systems.
The use of modern technology within the Federal Board was also showcased.
Dr. Malik encouraged other boards to learn from the Federal Board’s experiences and assured them of full cooperation in implementing similar advancements.
Participants lauded FBISE’s efforts and expressed their commitment to adopting similar practices within their respective institutions.
The Chairman emphasized that collaborative efforts among educational boards are crucial for elevating the country’s educational standards to meet international benchmarks.
The conference was attended by key officials, including Federal Board Secretary Bashir Khan, Controller of Examinations Aqeel Imran, Director of Sports and Registration Fatima Tahira, Director of Academics Mirza Ali, Director of Affiliation Sajid Ali Abbasi, Controller of Technical Affairs Shafaq Jabeen, and other board officers.
The event concluded with a collective resolve to enhance the quality of education across Pakistan by adopting innovative examination systems and practices.
Recent Stories
Nearly 99 % bank depositors are protected: DPC Annual report discloses
Federal Board organise national conference on examination system
Court extends physical remand of former senator in Pak-Arab housing scam
IAEA Regional Training Course concluded
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs mee ..
Chief Secretary orders strict measures to combat polio non-compliance
AIERD Pakistan participates in GLEN Dialogue, Green Alliance meeting
ATC declares several PTI leaders proclaimed offenders in May-9 cases
Rs 45 million allocated for renovation of Lahore Mor Cricket Ground, Khanewal
First ever Pink Games, Meena Bazaar announced for women
EUM gets 13 new programmes NOC
CPO visits Catholic Church, meets members of Christian community
More Stories From Education
-
Federal Board organise national conference on examination system5 minutes ago
-
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) stages Zarai Mela22 hours ago
-
ECB cuts rates again, Lagarde says eurozone 'losing momentum'22 hours ago
-
Students and faculty members of various educational institutions of Karachi spent : Lt Gen Babar Ift ..23 hours ago
-
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurates 19th Karachi International Book Fair1 day ago
-
Faiz Literary Festival held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur1 day ago
-
MDCAT 24 retake ensures transparency: Dr Asif Sheikh1 day ago
-
MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of leaking paper on social media1 day ago
-
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates2 days ago
-
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) strives to educate every child: VC2 days ago
-
Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab4 days ago
-
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow6 days ago