Federal Board To Award Certificates To Madrassa Students: Shafqat Mahmood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 08:02 PM

The federal government and Ittehad Tanzimat Madaris Pakistan have decided that the Federal Board of Education will be responsible to conduct exams of compulsory subjects in Madrassas and issuing of their consolidated results of Matric and Intermediate level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The federal government and Ittehad Tanzimat Madaris Pakistan have decided that the Federal board of Education will be responsible to conduct exams of compulsory subjects in Madrassas and issuing of their consolidated results of Matric and Intermediate level.

Addressing a press conference, Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday said that on the basis of this decision, the Federal Board of Education would award certificates to successful candidates of Matric and Intermediate level at Madrassas.

He said that this decision would help students of Madrassas to go and get admission in any college or educational institution of their choice as earlier they had to face problems due to having Madrassa certificates and issue of validation of their certificates.

"Now on receiving certificate from the federal government, they can avail job opportunities and other options." He said that there was a plan to establish a Religious Education Department in the Federal Board of Education.

He said that the government and Ittehad Tanzimat Madaris Pakistan, a federation of the five Waqfs (seminary boards) had unanimously agreed to start coordination through the federal ministry of education, in order to improve the standard of education and assisting the Madrassas in addressing their issues.

The minister said that the administration of these Madrassas would be responsible to conduct exams of religious subjects of their students besides compiling of results of Islamic subjects.

