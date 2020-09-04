Federal Education Minister rejects reports on closure of schools till Oct, 2020

(@fidahassanain)

Shahfqat Mahmood says that all education ministers will meet on Sept 7 to make the final decision about opening of all educational institutions.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2020) Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood rejected the false news circulating on social media accounts in his name that schools would remain closed till October.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that tall education ministers would meet on Sept 7 to decide the fate of educational institutions.

He made this statement through his Twitter account on Friday.

He tweeted: “Some fake accounts in my name are spreading false news that schools will remain closed till Oct.

Not true. Education ministers meet on 7th to finally decide with likelihood of opening on Sept 15 in a phased manner,”.

It may be mentioned here that all educational institutions were shut down this year in March amid fears of Coronavirus and the federal minister for education had said that they would decide the fate of all educational institutions in a meeting to be held on Sept 7.