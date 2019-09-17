UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Education Minister To Open Virology Center At ICCBS

Tue 17th September 2019

Federal Education Minister to open virology center at ICCBS

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood will inaugurate on Wednesday the state-of-the-art Virology Research Center, a component of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) of University of Karachi (KU)

Director ICCBS, Prof. Dr.

Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary in an announcement here Tuesday said that the virology center works under the auspices of Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), KU.

The ceremony was said to be also addressed by Prof. Dr. Atta ur Rahman, Chairman of the Prime Minister's National Task Force on Science and Technology and Vice-Chancellor University of KarachiProf. Dr. Khalid Mehmood Iraqi.

