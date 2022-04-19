Federal govt teachers seek solving of longstanding issues

President, Federal Government Teachers Association Malik Amir Khan Tuesday demanded of the new government to resolve longstanding issues of the federal government teachers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :President, Federal Government Teachers Association Malik Amir Khan Tuesday demanded of the new government to resolve longstanding issues of the federal government teachers.

In a statement, while congratulating Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office as Prime Minister he demanded immediate implementation of the 12-year-old hierarchical formula be ensured.

"We hope that the new government will solve the problem of teachers," he said, adding that the post of SST has not been upgraded for the last 12 years.

Although the Finance Division has approved it, he said but it has affected the teaching community.

Many teachers have retired, many have died but the four-tier formula has not been implemented, he added.

He said we demand that the Prime Minister Instruct the Establishment Division to issue notification of four tier formula while doing good deeds.

He said that our demand is to provide education allowance to teaching and non-teaching staff like health allowance which should at least equal to basic pay.