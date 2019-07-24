UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Minister IT Visits VU Bahawalpur Campus

Faizan Hashmi 5 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 07:53 PM

Federal Minister IT visits VU Bahawalpur Campus

Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Telecom Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui visited Virtual University of Pakistan (VUP) Bahawalpur Campus here on Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Telecom Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui visited Virtual University of Pakistan (VUP) Bahawalpur Campus here on Wednesday.

He was received by Director Administration VUP Ahmer Sayeed Qazi and Regional Campus ManagerMuhammad Tahir Malik.

The Minister visited various departments of the university and was also given a presentation on the functioning and rapid growth of Virtual University, being the leading comprehensive university in Pakistan.

He acknowledged the role played by Virtual University as an important higher education institution. He also appreciated VUP's role in providing access to the knowledge and learning opportunity for the students across the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education Khalid Maqbool Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

UAE Minister inaugurates new Agthia packaging cent ..

8 minutes ago

University of Karachi announces BSc Part-I results ..

4 seconds ago

Libya's Eastern Government Wants Russia to Enhance ..

7 seconds ago

Teenager dies as pistol goes off accidently

8 seconds ago

Injured Italian mountaineer in better condition, A ..

10 seconds ago

Rs 50 mln reward announced for helping arrest of t ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.