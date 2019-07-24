Federal Minister IT visits VU Bahawalpur Campus

Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Telecom Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui visited Virtual University of Pakistan (VUP) Bahawalpur Campus here on Wednesday

He was received by Director Administration VUP Ahmer Sayeed Qazi and Regional Campus ManagerMuhammad Tahir Malik.

The Minister visited various departments of the university and was also given a presentation on the functioning and rapid growth of Virtual University, being the leading comprehensive university in Pakistan.

He acknowledged the role played by Virtual University as an important higher education institution. He also appreciated VUP's role in providing access to the knowledge and learning opportunity for the students across the country.