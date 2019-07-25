UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Ombudsman Trains 491 Teachers Against Pedophilia

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 06:40 PM

Federal Ombudsman trains 491 teachers against pedophilia

The Federal Ombudsman (FO) Secretariat has imparted child protection training to 491 male and female teachers of Kasur's public and private schools during the last six month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal Ombudsman (FO) Secretariat has imparted child protection training to 491 male and female teachers of Kasur's public and private schools during the last six month.

The Office of the National Commissioner for Children (ONCC), working under Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan, had conducted 12 training sessions from January to July 2019 to train Kasur's teachers against the menace of child abuse, FO's Commissioner for Children Syeda Viqarun Nisa told APP on Thursday.

She said the 'Child Protection trainings' were aimed at sensitizing the teachers on the child abuse issue and sharing the knowledge of Islamic values as well as the national and international commitments of the government of Pakistan.

Viqarun Nisa said these trainings would help teachers to educate self-defense techniques to the children for countering any sort of abuse. It also enabled the children to inform their parents/guardians about any threat or danger which they were facing.

Through the trainings, the teacher could identify the children at-risk in their schools and discuss such issues with their parents, besides advising them for appropriate measures, she added.

She said teaching material including animated videos (available on the website of a non-governmental organization), were also shared with the teachers for the purpose.

Related Topics

Pakistan Male Kasur January July 2019 From

Recent Stories

Senior Russia Lawmaker Calls on Zelenskyy to Expla ..

8 minutes ago

Moscow threatens 'consequences' after Ukraine hold ..

8 minutes ago

Mendala Day' is a global call to action for people ..

8 minutes ago

Sharif's family members allowed to meet Nawaz Shar ..

8 minutes ago

Zulfi Bukhari refutes efforts for credit taking of ..

8 minutes ago

Netherlands hits new record temperature of 41.7C

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.