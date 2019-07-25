Federal Ombudsman trains 491 teachers against pedophilia

The Federal Ombudsman (FO) Secretariat has imparted child protection training to 491 male and female teachers of Kasur's public and private schools during the last six month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal Ombudsman (FO) Secretariat has imparted child protection training to 491 male and female teachers of Kasur 's public and private schools during the last six month.

The Office of the National Commissioner for Children (ONCC), working under Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan, had conducted 12 training sessions from January to July 2019 to train Kasur's teachers against the menace of child abuse, FO's Commissioner for Children Syeda Viqarun Nisa told APP on Thursday.

She said the 'Child Protection trainings' were aimed at sensitizing the teachers on the child abuse issue and sharing the knowledge of Islamic values as well as the national and international commitments of the government of Pakistan.

Viqarun Nisa said these trainings would help teachers to educate self-defense techniques to the children for countering any sort of abuse. It also enabled the children to inform their parents/guardians about any threat or danger which they were facing.

Through the trainings, the teacher could identify the children at-risk in their schools and discuss such issues with their parents, besides advising them for appropriate measures, she added.

She said teaching material including animated videos (available on the website of a non-governmental organization), were also shared with the teachers for the purpose.