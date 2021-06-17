UrduPoint.com
Federal Urdu University Displays Name Of Successful Candidates For Lectureship

Sumaira FH 22 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 05:03 PM

Federal Urdu University displays name of successful candidates for lectureship

Federal Urdu University of Science & Technology (FUUSAT) has posted the list of successful candidates in the written test for the posts of lecturers on its website

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal urdu University of Science & Technology (FUUSAT) has posted the list of successful candidates in the written test for the posts of lecturers on its website.

According to a statement on Thursday, candidates who have passed the written test shall be called for interview soon.

The University has conducted the written test for the posts of lectures in the departments of Computer Science, Applied Physics, business Administration, Economics, Mathematics, Electrical Engineering, Pakistan Studies, English and Urdu on June 11, 12, 13 at Islamabad.

The heads and teachers of all departments of Federal Urdu University Islamabad have congratulated and thanked Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rubina Mushtaq, Registrar Dr. Muhammad Sarim, in-charge Islamabad Campus Dr. Amir Nadeem and his team for conducting the successful examination with transparency.

More Stories From Education

