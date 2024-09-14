Fee E-motorbikes For Students; Check Eligibility Here
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 14, 2024 | 11:11 AM
E-bikes will be provided to students like laptop scheme
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2024) Free E-motorbikes have been announced for students.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced to provide E-motorbikes to outstanding students of government schools on the pattern of laptop scheme.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November after consultations with all the federating units and stakeholders.
Chairing a meeting in Islamabad, he directed to present a comprehensive financial model and improve licensing regulations regarding the manufacturing of electric vehicles in the country.
Shehbaz Sharif said the government is taking priority steps to promote electric vehicles in the country, noting these vehicles will not only save valuable foreign exchange in terms of import of petrol and diesel but will also be environment friendly.
Shehbaz Sharif directed the Capital Development Authority to prepare a comprehensive plan for electric powered public transport in Islamabad.
The meeting was informed that recharging stations for electric vehicles will be set up on priority basis.
The meeting was informed that since 2022, forty nine licenses have been issued for the production of two and three wheeled electric vehicles at the local level, of which twenty five factories have started manufacturing these vehicles.
It was informed that the first license for domestic production of four wheel electric vehicles was issued in September this year and first indigenously manufactured electric car will come in the market by December.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..
Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem
COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus
Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case
South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan
Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..
IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told
More Stories From Education
-
Classes start at DMC university campus2 days ago
-
Girls clinch top slots in FA and FSc results of Abbottabad, Peshawar, Malakand board examination2 days ago
-
UAF senate approves establishment of Faculty of Health & Pharmaceutical Sciences5 days ago
-
PU awards 10 PhD degrees5 days ago
-
UMT holds ceremony7 days ago
-
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program9 days ago
-
MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitment to educational improvement11 days ago
-
Section 144 imposed to ensure safe conduct of AIOU exams in Abbottabad11 days ago
-
Intermediate Part-II results to be announced on Sep 4 in Punjab12 days ago
-
Education Information Fair kicks off in FDE educational institutions12 days ago
-
Intermediate part-II result to be declared on Sept 412 days ago
-
Punjab government launches innovative Smart Classroom project with Huawei12 days ago