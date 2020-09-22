Fee schedule issued for matric supplementary exams

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has issued the schedule for submission of admission forms for matriculation supplementary examination 2020

According to a spokesperson, admission forms with single fee can be submitted till September 28, with double fee till October 5 and with triple fee by October 12.

The examination will commence from November 7.