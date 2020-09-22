UrduPoint.com
Fee Schedule Issued For Matric Supplementary Exams

Tue 22nd September 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has issued the schedule for submission of admission forms for matriculation supplementary examination 2020.

According to a spokesperson, admission forms with single fee can be submitted till September 28, with double fee till October 5 and with triple fee by October 12.

The examination will commence from November 7.

