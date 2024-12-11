Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Candidates on the first merit list for admission to the various undergraduate programs in the spring 2025 semester at the University of Turbat are notified that the deadline for submitting the full semester fee is December 16, 2024.

According to press release issued here on Wednesday, failure to submit the full fee by the deadline will result in the cancellation of the candidate's admission.

The vacated seats will be filled by the candidates on the waiting list in the second merit list.

Hence, the candidates on the first merit list are advised to deposit their full fee by the deadline to secure their admission, otherwise, their admission will stand canceled.

The computerized fee challan can be obtained from the Admission Cell at the main campus of the University of Turbat. For further information, please contact 0852-400539.