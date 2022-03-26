Female educationist striving to prepare `Climate Warriors' for combating environmental degradation

A female educationist, while realizing serious impact of climate change crisis on planet earth and on life of its dwellers, decided to prepare a force of `Climate Warriors' to combat these challenges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :A female educationist, while realizing serious impact of climate change crisis on planet earth and on life of its dwellers, decided to prepare a force of `Climate Warriors' to combat these challenges.

"Climate crisis will soon form a shape of serious threat affecting whole biodiversity and there is dire need for taking measures to counter these challenges," observed Dr. Sadia Khalid a PhD scholar on education.

Our concept, she said is that we need warriors because the situation emerging due to climate crisis is more than a war and we have to take it in the same way by fighting for protection and survival. We are very weak before the nature's ferocity because when there are heavy rains causing floods, we suffer in shape of loss to lives and property, she expressed and added, in the same way when the heat wave intensifies, it takes lives. Similarly extreme weather conditions affect all the creatures including human beings, animals, birds, forests etc.

In coming time, Sadia said the climatic crisis will become a serious full blown threat affecting all the creatures including humans, animals, wildlife, forest, plants and flowers. For raising awareness among the masses especially, teachers and students about this challenge, I am working to highlight message contained in 13, 14 and 15 numbers of Sustainable Development Goals of United Nations calling for action for protection of marine life and life on earth including wildlife respectively, she added.

In this regard, Sadia apprised that she is also imparting training online to educate people at and international level about UN Sustainable Development Goals.

This is my personal initiative to form a force of climatic warriors through educating people about threats posed by climate change and mitigation measures being adopted by every one for safety, she said and added that being an educationist, she was concentrating on teachers who could play very effective role by educating their students and sensitize them about severity of threats posed by climate change.

Apart from teachers, we are also engaging youngsters by arranging different awareness programmes online and through arranging field trips to different areas.

Social media is also used for promoting the concept of Climate Warriors by creating pages on different platforms, she explained.

On Facebook, Sadia said the climate warrior's page has membership of more than around 2000 people mostly students and teachers who are sharing awareness messages. Similarly, a whatsapp group in the name of `Climate Education Warrior' is also established for information of members about different programmes of the group and other organizations regarding awareness on climate change.

Announcements from national and international organizations on different events like World Forest Day, water day, wildlife, air pollution are shared on whatsapp group to apprise all members about activities taking place in their country and abroad. Climate related programmes like `Climate Stories', Dialogue on Youth Empowerment in Climate Action, Social Fiction Design, Champions of the Earth are shared for encouraging youth to participate and get themselves involve in creating awareness about environmental issues, she addedSadia said that her organization was also arranging painting competition for students on environment with the objective of educating students about impact of climate change on life and threats to people. I am also contributing research based articles on different websites and her recent work was on psychological impact of smog on minds of people. The organization is also preparing video messages to reach up to mobile users by airing short digital messages on hazards of environmental degradation and its impact on human health, she said and added female activists urged masses to realize severity of climate crisis and take initiatives at local levels for awareness, mitigation and protection.