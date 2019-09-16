Female students asked to wear 'Abaya' during schools timings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Students studying at girls schools in Peshawar district were asked to wear 'Abaya' (full body covering veil) during school timing to protect themselves from facing any unethical incidents.

The District education Officer (Female) has issued a notification on Monday directing all the heads of the government girls middle, high and higher secondary schools at Peshawar to ensure wearing of Gown or Abaya by girls students during school timings to cover up their selves in order to protect them from any unethical incident.

In the notification, the EDO further directed the concerned officials of Education department to treat the matter as most urgent and important.

No reason has been mentioned in the notification for issuance of directives regarding wearing of abyas by girls students studying in government schools at Peshawar district.