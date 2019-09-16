UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Female Students Asked To Wear 'Abaya' During Schools Timings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 04:42 PM

Female students asked to wear 'Abaya' during schools timings

Students studying at girls schools in Peshawar district were asked to wear 'Abaya' (full body covering veil) during school timing to protect themselves from facing any unethical incidents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Students studying at girls schools in Peshawar district were asked to wear 'Abaya' (full body covering veil) during school timing to protect themselves from facing any unethical incidents.

The District education Officer (Female) has issued a notification on Monday directing all the heads of the government girls middle, high and higher secondary schools at Peshawar to ensure wearing of Gown or Abaya by girls students during school timings to cover up their selves in order to protect them from any unethical incident.

In the notification, the EDO further directed the concerned officials of Education department to treat the matter as most urgent and important.

No reason has been mentioned in the notification for issuance of directives regarding wearing of abyas by girls students studying in government schools at Peshawar district.

Related Topics

Peshawar Education All From Government

Recent Stories

Rosatom Plans to Begin Concrete Construction Work ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council hosts workshop for school chi ..

12 minutes ago

Poultry Science Conference 2019 Concludes at Lahor ..

15 minutes ago

Spain's king opens talks to break political impass ..

6 minutes ago

Civil Society appreciates passing of resolution by ..

6 minutes ago

Dutch national missing in Spain's flooded southeas ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.