Filling 3,912 teacher posts process stalled due to corona pandemic

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Riaz Qadeer has said that the government is striving to improve quality of education in the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Riaz Qadeer has said that the government is striving to improve quality of education in the district.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, he said that at present 3,912 posts of teachers are lying vacant in the district. But due to the corona pandemic, the recruitment process was stalled. He said that at present more than 560,000 children were studying in government educational institutions, and the education department was making all-out efforts to increase enrollment in the district.

Riaz Qadeer said that the government was launching the second shift in 389 educational institutions across the district including 264 for girls and 135 for boys schools.

The CEO Education said that funds for construction and repair of educational institutions had been provided by the government and the process was underway with Rs 84 million funds. He said that during his two-year tenure, 811 elementary teachers had been confirmed, 12 out of 13 grade-IV employees promoted, while 76 employees died in this period of time and their children were given employment.