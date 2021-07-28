UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Filling 3,912 Teacher Posts Process Stalled Due To Corona Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 04:16 PM

Filling 3,912 teacher posts process stalled due to corona pandemic

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Riaz Qadeer has said that the government is striving to improve quality of education in the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Riaz Qadeer has said that the government is striving to improve quality of education in the district.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, he said that at present 3,912 posts of teachers are lying vacant in the district. But due to the corona pandemic, the recruitment process was stalled. He said that at present more than 560,000 children were studying in government educational institutions, and the education department was making all-out efforts to increase enrollment in the district.

Riaz Qadeer said that the government was launching the second shift in 389 educational institutions across the district including 264 for girls and 135 for boys schools.

The CEO Education said that funds for construction and repair of educational institutions had been provided by the government and the process was underway with Rs 84 million funds. He said that during his two-year tenure, 811 elementary teachers had been confirmed, 12 out of 13 grade-IV employees promoted, while 76 employees died in this period of time and their children were given employment.

Related Topics

Education Died Government Million Employment

Recent Stories

Dr. James Shera expresses deep concerns over human ..

46 seconds ago

IMF report a slap on face of corrupt opposition, f ..

47 seconds ago

Crutchlow replaces injured Morbidelli for next thr ..

49 seconds ago

SSP orders inquiry regarding online business of dr ..

6 minutes ago

'AirBubble' offers respite from Warsaw pollution

6 minutes ago

Vivo Marks 4th Anniversary with Renewed Commitment ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.