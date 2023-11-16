Final term examinations of fall 2023 Semester to start on Dec 4

University of Turbat’s Controller of Examinations announced that final term examinations of the fall 2-23 semesters would be held from December 4, 2023

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) University of Turbat’s Controller of Examinations announced that final term examinations of the fall 2-23 semesters would be held from December 4, 2023.

According to an official press release, all the students and faculty members of the University of Turbat are hereby informed that the final term examinations of the fall 2023 Semester at the University of Turbat will start on December 4, 2023.