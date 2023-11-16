Open Menu

Final Term Examinations Of Fall 2023 Semester To Start On Dec 4

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Final term examinations of fall 2023 Semester to start on Dec 4

University of Turbat’s Controller of Examinations announced that final term examinations of the fall 2-23 semesters would be held from December 4, 2023

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) University of Turbat’s Controller of Examinations announced that final term examinations of the fall 2-23 semesters would be held from December 4, 2023.

According to an official press release, all the students and faculty members of the University of Turbat are hereby informed that the final term examinations of the fall 2023 Semester at the University of Turbat will start on December 4, 2023.

Related Topics

Turbat December All From

Recent Stories

Russian shelling kills two in Ukraine's Kherson re ..

Russian shelling kills two in Ukraine's Kherson region

3 minutes ago
 UoT extends last date for spring 2024 admissions u ..

UoT extends last date for spring 2024 admissions until Nov, 24

1 minute ago
 Chief Justice PHC visits Central Prison Haripur

Chief Justice PHC visits Central Prison Haripur

1 minute ago
 Attock Police solves the 14-year-old boy's blind m ..

Attock Police solves the 14-year-old boy's blind murder case

1 minute ago
 9,28,387 children from five years to be vaccinate ..

9,28,387 children from five years to be vaccinated against polio

1 minute ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach at ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach at $ 12.53 billion

5 minutes ago
Improved diplomacy seen as way out of Pakistan's d ..

Improved diplomacy seen as way out of Pakistan's daunting regional challenges

11 minutes ago
 Prof. Dr Shah Ali Ul Qadr elected as President KUT ..

Prof. Dr Shah Ali Ul Qadr elected as President KUTS for 2023-24

11 minutes ago
 British Council, EZDMC discuss for industry adviso ..

British Council, EZDMC discuss for industry advisory taskforce group

11 minutes ago
 Mirpurkhas Police raids the alcohol vendors

Mirpurkhas Police raids the alcohol vendors

11 minutes ago
 Nisar Usmani Award conferred upon A. Majeed Gill

Nisar Usmani Award conferred upon A. Majeed Gill

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cup: Peshawar beat FATA to move to final

Pakistan Cup: Peshawar beat FATA to move to final

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Education