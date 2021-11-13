First All Pakistan Summit for Students' Societies at GCU from Sunday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :The first all Pakistan Summit for Students' Societies, a conglomeration of the youth enrolled in the public and private sector universities, is going to commence on Sunday with a 5-km marathon from Governor's House to the Government Collage University (GCU) Lahore.

The week-long summit is being hosted by the GCU Lahore in collaboration with the UNESCO Creative Cities Network: Lahore-City of Literature through Commissioner Lahore and non-government organisations (NGOs) Bargad Organization for Youth Development and Shaoor Foundation for education and Awareness.

Vice Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi Saturday chaired a meeting of the organising committee and reviewed arrangements for the intellectual discourse, and co-curricular and sports activities.

Prof Zaidi said students from different universities across Pakistan were participating in the summit, and they would showcase a plethora of skills in manifesting the concepts promoting compassion, spiritual elation, tolerance, civic responsibility, social parity, inclusive growth and national cohesion. He believed "it will also provide an opportunity to students to develop leadership qualities and become harbingers of change at the national and international level".

Besides debate contest, theatrical festival, essay and poetry writing competitions, students mushaira, painting exhibitions and music concert, the week-long events include discussions among leading experts, scholars and students on wide-ranging topics of contemporary relevance to higher educational institutions.