UrduPoint.com

First All Pakistan Summit For Students' Societies At GCU From Sunday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 05:12 PM

First All Pakistan Summit for Students' Societies at GCU from Sunday

The first all Pakistan Summit for Students' Societies, a conglomeration of the youth enrolled in the public and private sector universities, is going to commence on Sunday with a 5-km marathon from Governor's House to the Government Collage University (GCU) Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :The first all Pakistan Summit for Students' Societies, a conglomeration of the youth enrolled in the public and private sector universities, is going to commence on Sunday with a 5-km marathon from Governor's House to the Government Collage University (GCU) Lahore.

The week-long summit is being hosted by the GCU Lahore in collaboration with the UNESCO Creative Cities Network: Lahore-City of Literature through Commissioner Lahore and non-government organisations (NGOs) Bargad Organization for Youth Development and Shaoor Foundation for education and Awareness.

Vice Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi Saturday chaired a meeting of the organising committee and reviewed arrangements for the intellectual discourse, and co-curricular and sports activities.

Prof Zaidi said students from different universities across Pakistan were participating in the summit, and they would showcase a plethora of skills in manifesting the concepts promoting compassion, spiritual elation, tolerance, civic responsibility, social parity, inclusive growth and national cohesion. He believed "it will also provide an opportunity to students to develop leadership qualities and become harbingers of change at the national and international level".

Besides debate contest, theatrical festival, essay and poetry writing competitions, students mushaira, painting exhibitions and music concert, the week-long events include discussions among leading experts, scholars and students on wide-ranging topics of contemporary relevance to higher educational institutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Governor Sports Music Education Marathon GCU Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Hamriyah Free Zone receives high-level Indian dele ..

Hamriyah Free Zone receives high-level Indian delegation

14 minutes ago
 Spat between Shoaib Akhtar, Dr. Nauman Niaz comes ..

Spat between Shoaib Akhtar, Dr. Nauman Niaz comes to an end

1 minute ago
 Haleem holds past govt responsible of gas shortage ..

Haleem holds past govt responsible of gas shortage

1 minute ago
 12th Vintage & Classic Rally 2021 held

12th Vintage & Classic Rally 2021 held

1 minute ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives US officials

Abdullah bin Zayed receives US officials

14 minutes ago
 Pollock, Brittin and Jayawardena go into cricket H ..

Pollock, Brittin and Jayawardena go into cricket Hall of Fame

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.