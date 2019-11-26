UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Ever Accessibility Center Inaugurated At Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 01:28 PM

First ever Accessibility Center inaugurated at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU)

In support with Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Alumni Association, first ever Accessibility Centre for Physically Challenged Students was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th November, 2019) In support with Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Alumni Association, first ever Accessibility Centre for Physically Challenged Students was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad.Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah at the central library of QAU Islamabad. The Inauguration Ceremony was attended by senior deans, faculty, employees, students and senior members of QAU Alumni Association.Speaking on the occasion, Dr Muhammad Ali Shah emphasized over student centric policies to facilitate the students at the university campus.

He appreciated two decades long contribution of QAU Alumni Association for the welfare of the present and old students of QAU. He said that QAU administration would continue to work together with its alumni and benefit from them in undertaking various useful initiatives for the betterment of the students.

He also congratulated to the chief librarian and staff of the library for initiating the idea of establishing accessibility centre.

Related Topics

Islamabad Student Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

Opposition's tactics to weakened govt to be failed ..

6 minutes ago

Govt opens up LNG sector, five companies plan to s ..

7 minutes ago

Indian army to deploy 210 spike anti-tank missiles ..

6 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

6 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Urges Member States to Take ..

38 minutes ago

Asian markets mixed as dealers await trade agreeme ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.