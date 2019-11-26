First ever Accessibility Center inaugurated at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU)

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th November, 2019) In support with Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Alumni Association, first ever Accessibility Centre for Physically Challenged Students was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad.Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah at the central library of QAU Islamabad. The Inauguration Ceremony was attended by senior deans, faculty, employees, students and senior members of QAU Alumni Association.Speaking on the occasion, Dr Muhammad Ali Shah emphasized over student centric policies to facilitate the students at the university campus.

He appreciated two decades long contribution of QAU Alumni Association for the welfare of the present and old students of QAU. He said that QAU administration would continue to work together with its alumni and benefit from them in undertaking various useful initiatives for the betterment of the students.

He also congratulated to the chief librarian and staff of the library for initiating the idea of establishing accessibility centre.