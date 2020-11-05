First ever Autism unit in Public Sector University inaugurated at UoP

To counter the exponential growth of autistic children and providing them a professional therapeutically services, an Autism unit has been inaugurated here at Department of Psychology, University of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :To counter the exponential growth of autistic children and providing them a professional therapeutically services, an Autism unit has been inaugurated here at Department of Psychology, University of Peshawar.

The center was inaugurated by Prof Dr Muhammad Abid, Vice Chancellor, University of Peshawar.

A free psychological services camp comprising beautifully decorated stalls to explain the mental diseases including autism, trauma, speech and language disorder, anxiety disorder and positive psychology was also organized by the Department of Psychology.

Chief Guest of the event Prof Dr Muhammad Abid visited all the stalls and briefed by professional therapists and psychologists on multiple psychological diseases.

It is worth mentioning that the University of Peshawar is the only Public Sector University in Pakistan which holds an Autism Unit. Prof Dr Irum Irshad, Chairperson Department of Psychology said and added this Unit will play a significant role by providing a combination of therapies which will help in enhancement of social, learning and behavioral skills required for rehabilitation of autistic children.

Talking to APP, Dr Irum Irshad said that Department of Psychology provides psycho therapeutic services to students, faculty and the general population for a decade but to counter the exponential growth of autistic children day by day, we were compulsively in need to have Autism Unit for the region to bring smile on the impoverished parents.

Prof Dr Muhammad Abid applauded the hard work of Prof Dr Irum Irshad for organizing such a splendid event, faculty members for their sincere inputs and students who proved their keenness in the field of psychology by setting up and decorating different stalls attractively.

Prof Dr Muhammad Abid also ensured the full cooperation with the Department of Psychology in future endeavors.

Monday to Friday between 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM Clinical psychology is being practiced at Department of Psychology, University of Peshawar to treat patients with different mental health diseasesMoreover Dr Irum Irshad urged that parents having autistic kids may approach the Autism Unit, Department of Psychology, University of Peshawar to get outstanding professional services to ensure the positive mental growth and safety of their children.

Being an Institute of Psychological Sciences Department also have "Competence and Trauma Center for Journalists (CTCJ") to provide assistance and psychological help to journalists and media personnel in 2015 and Center for Metaphysics and Parapsychology.